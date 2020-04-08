Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has advised Kenyans staying in Nairobi to get relevant documents through the Ministry of Interior in case they lose a loved one and the need to travel arises.

Speaking the daily Coronavirus update, CAS Mwangangi mentioned that for one to be allowed to travel they must acquire a death certificate and pass from the Ministry of Interior.

“Through the Ministry of Interior, get your documents which include a death certificate and you will get a pass to enable you to travel and perform last rights” said CAS Mwangangi.

CAS Mwangangi's advisory comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement in and out of Nairobi. In the directive, the President said that transportation of foodstuff and other cargo would continue.

“To contain and limit the spread of the disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned and caused the issuance of the following additional measures, as follows: I. That there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of: (a) the Nairobi Metropolitan Area; and (b) the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa. II. The cessation of movement within Nairobi Metropolitan Area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Monday, 6 th April, 2020. III. The movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew,” said President Uhuru.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

ALSO READ: New rules for Salons and Barber shops as Coronavirus cases rise to 179

7 new Cases of covid 19 confirmed

On Wednesday, CAS Mwangangi announced 7 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Kenya bringing the total to 179.

According to the CAS, 305 people have been tested in the last 24 hours while two of the recovered cases have been discharged.

All 7 cases are Kenyans with 5 being from Nairobi, 1 from Mombasa and 1 from Uasin Ngishu.

The Health CAS also announced the government will be bringing on board 500 more doctors to help in the fight against the disease.

"Our Health workers have been of tremendous help to the fight against Coronavirus. To boost this, we are hiring an additional 5,000 health workers," she said.