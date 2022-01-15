Dog dies as American woman travels to Kenya

Giorgi, co-founder and CEO of startup company soona was traveling to Kenya with her husband to scatter her father’s ashes on Jan. 5 when she first became aware that her dog, Fran, was missing.

She had left Fran in the care of a sitter hired through a popular American pet walking and animal caregiving app known as Wag!.

Initially, Giorgi was supposed to travel to Kenya with her dad to celebrate the Christmas festivities, however plans changed once her dad unexpectedly died in November 2021.

"My dad was a huge fan of Lion King and had always wanted to see the African savanna in person. I was forced to rework the trip following his death in order to bring a small amount of [him] to Kenya to honor his memory,” revealed Giorgi in an interview with In The Know.

Giorgi explained that she was in the middle of her flight to Kenya when she received a text from her Wag! dog sitter, claiming that Fran had “got out,” and had possibly “snuck out” or jumped over the fence of the caregiver’s home.

The sitter also said she had gone out looking for Fran but did not have any success locating her. Giorgi immediately put the sitter in touch with her best friend, who helped to mobilize friends and family to aid in the search party from the ground in Denver.

She spent the next few days distraught and stuck Kenya, unable to fly home due to reduced flights amid the pandemic.

On Jan. 12, Giorgi shared the news on Twitter that her “soul dog” Fran, who had comforted her through the loss of her father, had died.

Giorgi revealed that the dog was found by a Good Samaritan about 500 metres from where she had initially been lost. She had apparently been hit by a car.