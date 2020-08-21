Trouble is looming for the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) after two of its major donors threatened to withdraw funding.

The authority is facing a possible Sh400 billion shortfall following recent scandals exposed in the media over recent weeks.

According to insiders, the donors have written to the government expressing concerns over the media reports on misappropriation of Covid-19 funds.

The amount was donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Global Fund to assist in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

The withdrawal could also potentially affect HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria programs which had been assured of support for the next three years.

Earlier in the week, Governors asked to be allowed to procure medical supplies on their own stating that Kemsa was enjoying monopoly over the function.

"We should be allowed to buy from anyone as long as they are competitive. We have agencies like the Kenya Bureau of Standards, which should ensure everything counties buy is of good quality and meets required standards...to enable them (counties) to adequately respond to the Covid-19 pandemic," Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Oparanya stated,

