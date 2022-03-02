Deputy President William Ruto appointed former Energy CS Davis Chichir as his new chief of staff.
Ruto appoints former CS as new Chief of Staff
The former CS served as President Kenyatta's chief agent in 2017 and 2013
Chirchir has replaced the late Ken Osinde who passed on in December 2021 after a short illness.
According to an internal memo sent by Administrative Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the new appointee met the DP’s team on Tuesday, March 1.
“You are invited for a meeting with the new Chief of Staff on Tuesday,” part of the internal communication read.
Chirchir has served as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief agent in the 2013 General Election where he was representing The National Alliance Party.
The former CS lost his position in Cabinet in 2015 but after two years, he was again appointed as the Chief Agent for the Jubilee Party in the 2017 General Election.
Chirchir resigned as CS after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission filed legal action against him over accusations of misconduct at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company.
Chirchir was formerly the Interim Independent Electoral Commission's head of ICT before being named Energy CS.
Chirchir holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nairobi as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Ken Osinde's death
Amb. Osinde is said to have been undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of his demise.
He served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany in 2010 before joining the DP's office in the CoS post.
In his condolence message to Amb. Osinde's family, DP Ruto remembered him as a 'a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills'.
"My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources.
"We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken," DP's full statement read.
Dennis Itumbi eulogized: "Ken is a great guy. Powerful but approachable. Big Title & Big Heart. Ambassador Ken Osinde..... It will never be Past Tense, you are forever PRESENT! Death is Stupid.. To Family & Friends,May God strengthen you & Grace fill every space in your rooms and hearts HEARTBREAKING!"
