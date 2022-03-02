Ruto appoints former CS as new Chief of Staff

Chirchir has replaced the late Ken Osinde who passed on in December 2021 after a short illness.

According to an internal memo sent by Administrative Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the new appointee met the DP’s team on Tuesday, March 1.

“You are invited for a meeting with the new Chief of Staff on Tuesday,” part of the internal communication read.

Chirchir has served as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief agent in the 2013 General Election where he was representing The National Alliance Party.

The former CS lost his position in Cabinet in 2015 but after two years, he was again appointed as the Chief Agent for the Jubilee Party in the 2017 General Election.

Chirchir resigned as CS after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission filed legal action against him over accusations of misconduct at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

Chirchir was formerly the Interim Independent Electoral Commission's head of ICT before being named Energy CS.

Chirchir holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nairobi as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Ken Osinde's death

Amb. Osinde is said to have been undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of his demise.

He served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany in 2010 before joining the DP's office in the CoS post.

In his condolence message to Amb. Osinde's family, DP Ruto remembered him as a 'a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills'.

"My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources.

"We will miss his wise counsel and team spirit. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace my friend, Ken," DP's full statement read.