Deputy President William Ruto landed in Nyeri County for the burial of MP Rigathi Gachgua's mother.

DP Ruto was received by Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga at Hiriga, Mathira.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's family had announced the death of his mother, Martha Kirigo Gachagua on December 23.

In a Facebook post, Rigathi mourned his mother as a strong force to reckon with, having brought up great leaders in a noble manner.

Mama Martha is the mother of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and the late former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Martha Kirigo Gachagua.

In his message to the Gachagua family, the President described the late Mama Kirigo as a kind and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

“Mama Kirigo was a gracious and courageous woman who raised a successful family and mentored many in her community,” the President eulogised.

He said the late Mama Martha’s contribution to society and the country is reflected in her children’s contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“Mama Kirigo has been a role model as a successful farmer and businesswoman whose legacy will continue to be a reference point for many generations to come.

“Certainly we can see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children who are prominent leaders of our great nation,” the President said.