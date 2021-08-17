DP Ruto Eulogized Prengei has a distinguished public servant who was committed to the advancement of the Minority’s cause.

“Our country has lost a great gentleman. Senator Victor Prengei was modest yet a distinguished public servant with firm commitment to the advancement of the Minority’s cause. He was progressive and full of ground-breaking thoughts that transformed the lives of many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, the Ogieks and our Parliament. Rest In Peace, Mheshimiwa Prengei” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

The late Jubilee Senator was part of the political faction allied to Deputy President William Ruto, the Tanga Tanga team.

Fellow politicians allied to the DP have mourned him as a visionary leader, with a majority calling him a friend.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika mourned Prengei, stating that she had lost a close friend and colleague.

“Devastated tonight by the loss of my friend and colleague Sen Victor Prengei. A cheerful and humble representative of the Youth who passionately represented Minority Communities in the Senate. May the Lord comfort his family. #RipPrengei” wrote Senator Susan Kihika.

DP Ruto mourns Close ally and Nominated Senator Victor Prengei Pulse Live Kenya

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga put up a message that reads:

“Rest well my colleague Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Sen. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for & protecting rights of the minority communities. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends & the entire Ogiek community”

Worst Performing

Before his demise, the Senator had been listed among the three worst performing Senators in the 12th Parliament.

The survey by Mzalendo Trust assessed Senators and Members of the National Assembly based on speeches delivered during parliamentary sessions and contributions made during debates.

At the Senate, Moi, nominated Jubilee Senator Victor Prengei and Kajiado Senator Phillip Mpaayei were listed as the most inactive senators, with their names not having registered even once on the Hansard.