Deputy President William Ruto has been roped into the KEMSA scandal where billions of Covid-19 funds was allegedly lost.

Jubilee party Vice chairman, David Murathe yesterday revealed that during his summoning to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday, he shed the light on how DP Ruto’s partners benefited from the controversial dealings.

He stated that with the information he had given, he expects the DP to be summoned to tell what he knows about the scandal.

Murathe alleged that two proprietors of Kilig-a company roped in the scandal, transferred their shares to DP Ruto’s known business partners.

“You remember I did an interview on Tuesday on Citizen TV. In that interview I said that I have certain evidence of persons associated with the DP who were linked to this famous company called Kilig. As I said a know I know Willbroad Gatei who is a partner at Kilig and a Mr. Zhu, his Chinese partner," stated Murathe.

David Murathe at EACC offices

"I know at some point when they were unable to secure financing for the importation of the kits which had been committed, they had a commitment letter from KEMSA. They transferred their shareholding to persons who are known partners of the DP.” Said Murathe".

"So I came here to present that information and that evidence today, and I am expecting that very soon they will call the DP to come and make his statement in regards to what he knows about the association of his partners with Kilig". Confirmed the former Gatanga lawmaker.

Dramatic arrival and links with the company

Murathe had been summoned to explain his association with Kilig Limited, a company that allegedly received Ksh4 billion to supply 450,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs).

His arrival at EACC offices was dramatic as he joked with journalists, sending them into laughter.

"Where are your masks? Where is yours?" he asked pointing to one of the reporters to break the ice. "Are they part of the scam?" he added as the reporters burst with laughter.

Acting as if he has never been there, Murathe cheekily asking to be shown where the gate is.

"This way sir" before an officer showed him the way.

"Huyo ni mkora (That is a naughty one)," he responded as journalists followed closely to capture every moment.

The KEMSA scandal has so far seen pressure pile on health CS Mutahi Kagwe to take responsibility for the mess in his ministry after it emerged that some of the Covid-19 donations were lost.

Below is the video of Murathe making the remarks, courtesy of Nation.