Deputy President William Ruto has sent out a message asking leaders to refrain from using vulgur language against other Kenyans, after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s insults to Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

In a tweet, the DP said that no amount of anger rationalizes the use of offensive words against mothers, and the Head of State (President Uhuru Kenyatta).

He made it clear that, that was a no, and there are respectful ways to communicate regardless of how anyone feels.

“Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans. Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language. There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels,” said DP William Ruto.

Sudi insults Mama Ngina

His remarks came hours after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who is allied to the DP dragged President Kenyatta's mother, Mama Ngina, in his war against Uhuru and even made some vulgar comments about the former First Lady.

The sharp-tongued MP made reference to the former First Lady's reproductive organs using words that cannot be republished, as he addressed a press conference on Monday.

Sudi was lamenting the arrest of Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng'eno for allegedly attacking Uhuru and his family over the weekend.