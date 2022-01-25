UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

The rally will also feature Ford-Kenya party as well as the party leader Moses Wetangula.

earth quake Pulse Live Kenya

The parties have embraced the theme Uchumi kwanza (the economy first) which will be seeking to counter Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Mudavadi’s campaign pledge has been economic recovery, while the deputy president's has also embodied economic recovery through his Bottom-Up campaigns.

UDA party Chairman Johnstone Muthama has stated that the DP and Mudavadi are not planning to have a joint ticket, saying the duo only came together for unity of the nation.

Mudavadi has since been kicked out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after the OKA co-principals cited foul play at the Bomas conference where DP Ruto surprisingly turned up.

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA Pulse Live Kenya

In their statement, OKA spokesman Fredrick Okango said they were seeking safer grounds as it was time to end dirty political games.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them. We are therefore moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games," read a section of the statement sent to media houses.