RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

Authors:

Amos Robi

DP Ruto has agreed with Musalia Mudavadi on holding joint rallies going forward

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto
ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto

Days after the Bomas ‘earthquake’, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Amani National Congress (ANC) parties are set to hold their first joint political rally on January 26 at the Nakuru show grounds.

Recommended articles

The rally will also feature Ford-Kenya party as well as the party leader Moses Wetangula.

UDA/ANC announce first mega-rally after Bomas Earthquake
UDA/ANC announce first mega-rally after Bomas Earthquake earth quake Pulse Live Kenya

The parties have embraced the theme Uchumi kwanza (the economy first) which will be seeking to counter Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Mudavadi’s campaign pledge has been economic recovery, while the deputy president's has also embodied economic recovery through his Bottom-Up campaigns.

UDA party Chairman Johnstone Muthama has stated that the DP and Mudavadi are not planning to have a joint ticket, saying the duo only came together for unity of the nation.

Mudavadi has since been kicked out of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after the OKA co-principals cited foul play at the Bomas conference where DP Ruto surprisingly turned up.

Ndidi Nyoro, Njogu wa Njoroge, Deputy President William Ruto and Kimani Ichungwa
Ndidi Nyoro, Njogu wa Njoroge, Deputy President William Ruto and Kimani Ichungwa Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA Pulse Live Kenya

In their statement, OKA spokesman Fredrick Okango said they were seeking safer grounds as it was time to end dirty political games.

Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them. We are therefore moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games," read a section of the statement sent to media houses.

The Nakuru rally is expected to unveil UDA’s new entrants among them Starehe MP Charles Njagua (Jaguar), musician Loise Kim who is seeking to clinch the Kiambu women representative seat, ex-Kameme radio star Njogu wa Njoroge and comedian Jasper Muthomi also known as MC Jessy.

Authors:

Amos Robi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

The death of former Kameme FM radio presenter Jedidah Wambui Weru