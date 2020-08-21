Deputy President William Ruto on Friday advised the Senate to look for a common ground in the search for a new Counties Revenue Allocation formula.

The DP commended the Senate's decision to halt debate on the formula and form a 12-member committee to build consensus on the matter.

"I commend the Senate in agreeing that the formula needs to be re-looked at through a committee. The populous counties should get extra revenue but at the same time, small counties should not be undermined. The historically marginalized counties should also be considered," the DP said.

He advised the committee to look for a win-win formula where the populous counties will get some extra money while small and marginalized counties would not be oppressed further.

"The Senate has a duty to ensure that in developing a formula for sharing revenue, no county is hurt and devolution is strengthened. Hence, it should be guided by a win-win situation whereby populous counties get their fair share of revenue just as those that are considered marginalised or geographically small in size," the DP added.

His comments came just a few hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to favor a formula that favors population as the primary consideration - popularly referred as the one man one shilling formula.

""When we talk about the Senate, it is not my formula. It came from the CRA and they recommended every person to get a fair share. Why is it that Nairobi residents are being told that they are rich yet they live in the slums and some of them use flying toilets? Truth and justice will come out," Kenyatta said while speaking in Nairobi.