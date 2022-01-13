DP Ruto allies celebrate RC Natembeya’s resignation

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led the bandwagon in castigating Natembeya’s leadership, claiming that Natembeya had been a terrible Regional Commissioner

Murkomen argued that the commissioner was divisive and should have been fired a long time ago.

“George Natembeya was a terrible Regional Commissioner. He was divisive and polarizing. He was solely responsible for setting communities against each other for political reasons. He failed the people of Rift Valley and Kerio Valley. His exit is good for the peace in the RV. He should have been fired,” the Senator opined.

The legislator added that he is optimistic that the new Regional Commissioner will focus on peace and conflict resolution in Rift Valley.

“George Natambeya aspires to be the Governor of Trans Nzoia which is a cosmopolitan County. Judging from his performance as Regional Commissioner, such a polarizing, hateful and vengeful dictator is not good for peace and unity of Trans Nzoia. I hope the new Regional Commissioner will be a political and focus on peace and conflict resolution,” Murkomen tweeted.

Soy Member of Parliament (MP) Caleb Kositany joined the conversation, saying that Natembeya was a very arrogant civil servant.

“George Natembeya has resigned, good riddance of a very arrogant civil servant. He preferred chest thumping and insults to reason, he was Mr know it all. Welcome to the land of politics George, waiting to see if you will change,” reads a tweet from MP Kositany.

Tiaty MP William Kamket alleged that Natembeya was a dictator who should have resigned many years ago.

“To begin with, I want to say congratulations to him. Congratulations for taking that very bold step in order to try and join us in politics but at the same time I also want to say good riddance. I think as a former recipient of his services, I am happy that he has left the field to other more competent Kenyans and I welcome him to the field of politics,” MP William Kamket said.

He added: “I do not wish him to succeed. For the period he (Natembeya) has been Regional Commissioner he has presided over a reign of terror in the Rift Valley and as a resident recipient of that terror, I want to say that we wish he resigned earlier."

Mohamed Maalim Replaces Natembeya

Natembeya resigned on Wednesday January 12, 2022 to focus on his political ambitions.

"I will on Wednesday formally announce my resignation to focus on politics as l seek the backing of residents of Trans Nzoia to become their governor.

"My rivals have been asking me to remove my official uniform and face them in Trans Nzoia. As from Wednesday, I will hang my boots to teach them about leadership," he said.

On Thursday January 13, Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim was appointed as the new Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, replacing Natembeya.