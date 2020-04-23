Reports have emerged claiming that Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko held a night meeting that influenced the latter's decision to terminate the Nairobi handover process.

The Standard claims that the two held a meeting at the DP's Karen home which lasted until midnight on Tuesday, April 21.

DP William Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko

"It is true the meeting happened and it was known to the president. We discussed many issues affecting the county and the country at large," Sonko was quoted by the newspaper.

Sonko's wants city back

Sonko has threatened to withdraw from the agreement between City Hall and the national government citing frustrations in the implementation of the deal.

On Wednesday he stated that he was considering instituting termination of the Deed of Transfer of Functions that saw four key functions transferred from his administration to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko fires Health Chief Officer Washington Makodingo who publicly celebrated Governor's surrender of powers to national Government

The Nairobi Governor said he had asked a team of lawyers to draft the paperwork in readiness for a move to court next week to initiate the process.

He said he and President Uhuru Kenyatta had good intentions but "some greedy officers in the government, especially the ones who hate me, have hijacked the process to embarrass and frustrate me".