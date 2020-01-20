Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua over alleged threats he made when they met at a state function.

In December Governor Mutua claimed that DP Ruto and two high-ranking Jubilee politicians threatened him and he reported the matter to the DCI.

Speaking at a function in Machakos on Sunday the DP asked the people of Mutua's county to pass his message.

"I want to thank you for allowing me to come to Machakos and ask for your forgiveness because I met your governor and we exchanged greetings but there were problems," the DP said.

DP William Ruto 'handshaking' Governor Alfred Mutua

Hustler ways

"He complained and said I went overboard with the greetings. I want you to forgive me and ask your governor to forgive me," he added.

Dr Ruto joked that his hustler ways took over since that was his upbringing.

Dr Mutua had said that DP Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had threatened him.

Mutua's statement

“I am writing to bring to your attention that the above-named persons have on two different occasions threatened me with unspecified consequences because of my statements on national issues," Dr Mutua said in a statement.

Governor Alfred Mutua

However, DP Ruto had downplayed the accusations by making a joke about the issue while in Busia in December.

DP Ruto said that the handshake between him and Governor Mutua was nothing compared to a handshake he had received from a local in Busia.