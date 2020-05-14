Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 campaign team popularly known as Tanga Tanga has suffered a major blow after it lost two of its die-hard political supporters.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and nominated MP David Ole Sankok have been unequivocal in their support for Ruto and proudly refer to themselves as Tanga Tanga.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta's new mission to target the Ruto camp has seen Omanga and Sankok change tune.

Sankok pledged loyalty to President Kenyatta and the handshake which he has previously tarnished.

"I have been a loyal foot soldier of Jubilee party. Today I have graduated into a loyal foot soldier of Jubilee-KANU coalition via a post election agreement entered by my party leader. Tomorrow I may graduate further to a loyal foot soldier of Jubilee-KANU-ODM coalition depending on the signal given by the party leader," the MP said before updating his profile picture to one where he was having a happy moment with Uhuru.

The nominated MP added that he was firmly behind the Jubilee Party Leader and would swing in whichever direction he was asked to.

Senator Omanga, who is facing expulsion from the Jubilee Party for failure to attend the PG meeting held at State House, distanced himself from Ruto and praised Uhuru as a listening leader.

"On the divisions that people claim are within Jubilee, I haven't spoken with DP Ruto on the issues. I haven't spoken with him in the last one or two weeks, neither the president. I know the president listens and if he allows me to explain my issues, I will do so willingly," Omanga stated.