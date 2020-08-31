Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday forced to cut his speech short due to technological challenges.

Ruto was delivering his remarks at the Covid-19 Virtual Conference which was also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

A few minutes after he started speaking, his screen went blank with multiple attempts to restore his network were futile.

The DP was supposed to invite President Kenyatta to close the conference, a task that moved Governor Oparanya after the DP was disconnected.

In his brief remarks, Ruto hailed President Kenyatta for steering the country in the difficult times of the Covid19.

"I want to start by thanking the President for his steadfast leadership in mobilizing both state and non state actors in responding to this pandemic. This coordinate effort has produced results that now we are talking about flattening the curve.

"Your excellency, some very difficult decisions have had to be made. But it is fair to say that Kenyans in their majority have responded to the government decisions and complied with the safety measures that have been put in place," the Deputy President said.

The conference was one of the rare instances where the DP has been involved in the government's handling of the Covid19 crisis.

Ruto had recently admitted being left out in the running of government saying it was a decision made and agreed with President Kenyatta.

He added that he did not have complains about the new situation as he joked that he would no longer be blamed for the alleged graft in management of the Covid19 menace.