Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

DP Ruto made a brief stopover at the hotel during his hour of Nyamira on Tuesday, November 2.

The mud-walled hotel went viral on social media due to its name, Bottom Up which is also the deputy president’s economic model.

Matunda explained that the hotel’s name was symbolic of his family’s struggle to rebuild their life from scratch after he lost his job.

During the short visit, Ruto and other residents who accompanied him were served tea and mandazi. Later, the DP handed a wad of Sh100,000 cash to Matunda and his wife to help improve his situation.

She immediately broke into prayer thanking God for the Sh100,000 windfall after which the couple took photos with the DP.

Speaking to the residents of Nyamira, the deputy president said, small scale traders and farmers, are at the heart of the bottom-up vision.

He added that an economy where they are empowered and thriving is an economy that has a strong base for everyone to grow.