Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The owner, Zachary Matunda said the hotel’s name was symbolic of his family’s struggle to rebuild their life from scratch after he lost his job.

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county
Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

Bwana Zachary Matunda who owns the Bottom Up Hotel in North Mugirango, Nyamira County is a happy man after serving his biggest client yet, Deputy President William Ruto.

DP Ruto made a brief stopover at the hotel during his hour of Nyamira on Tuesday, November 2.

The mud-walled hotel went viral on social media due to its name, Bottom Up which is also the deputy president’s economic model.

DP Ruto gives Bottom Up Hotel owner Sh100K cash donation

Matunda explained that the hotel’s name was symbolic of his family’s struggle to rebuild their life from scratch after he lost his job.

During the short visit, Ruto and other residents who accompanied him were served tea and mandazi. Later, the DP handed a wad of Sh100,000 cash to Matunda and his wife to help improve his situation.

She immediately broke into prayer thanking God for the Sh100,000 windfall after which the couple took photos with the DP.

Speaking to the residents of Nyamira, the deputy president said, small scale traders and farmers, are at the heart of the bottom-up vision.

twitter.com

He added that an economy where they are empowered and thriving is an economy that has a strong base for everyone to grow.

Ruto also opened an Administrative Police quarters at Itibo Chief's Camp in Bomwagamo.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

