Deputy President William Ruto has protested changes made in Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) saying that the changes are fraudulent.

In a tweet, the DP who is Jubilee’s deputy party leader accused party officials he did not name, of trying to impose illegal changes within the party.

He went on to say that he had written to the registrar of political parties protesting the changes and Jubilee members should know that the matter was being handled.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” said DP Ruto.

File image of DP Ruto

In a Gazette Notice dated April 6, the registrar of Political parties announced that Jubilee intended to change members of the National Management Committee, who would be replaced by; Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof. Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

DP Ruto’s words were echoed by members of the Jubilee Party allied to him including Senate and National Assembly Majority leaders Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale.

Gazette Notice