Deputy President William Ruto dismissed claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies who alleged the latter has powers to enter into a coalition unilaterally.

Reports by the Standard have indicated that DP Ruto dismissed the allegations adding that Jubilee has no room for tribal coalitions.

“Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking dubious ethnic coalitions. Our progressive constitution vests power in party organs, not personalities,” the publication quoted Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President termed the alleged plan as "evil experiments meant to benefit brokers and their ilk.”

Ruto made the remarks in response to suggestions by President Kenyatta's allies, who claimed the party leader may sidestep the DP's side if he opts to enter a pact with other parties.

The President's allies cited Article 9 of the Jubilee constitution, which states that the party leader can choose to enter political co-operation with another coalition.

Article 9(8) of the Jubilee constitution coalition states: "The party leader shall promote political consultation, engagement and co-operation with other political parties and coalitions.”