DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

No more church donations until 2022 elections end

Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022
Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto will no longer give the generous donations his visits have become associated with.

Speaking on Sunday, DP Ruto noted that it is now against the Elections Act for him and other election candidates to make the donations.

DP Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza team had attended a church service at Mwichio Anglican Church of Kenya in Emuhaya constituency, Vihiga County.

When the DP rose to speak, he noted that he had been informed of an ongoing project at the institution and expressing regret that he wouldn't be able to participate.

He promised the congregation that he would retain to make his contribution after the August 9, 2022 polls.

In December 2021, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati had announced that a politician found violating the rule will be disqualified from the elections.

"Aspirants cannot participate in fundraising either by themselves or proxies within eight months to the election period, being December 9, 2021. The import is to curb aspirants from influencing voters by donating funds and monies for support," Chebukati explained.

The politicians are, however, allowed to conduct harambees to raise funds for their campaigns.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

