DP Ruto says he will not make Harambee contributions until elections end

Speaking on Sunday, DP Ruto noted that it is now against the Elections Act for him and other election candidates to make the donations.

DP Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza team had attended a church service at Mwichio Anglican Church of Kenya in Emuhaya constituency, Vihiga County.

When the DP rose to speak, he noted that he had been informed of an ongoing project at the institution and expressing regret that he wouldn't be able to participate.

He promised the congregation that he would retain to make his contribution after the August 9, 2022 polls.

IEBC warns politicians against church donations during elections

In December 2021, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati had announced that a politician found violating the rule will be disqualified from the elections.

"Aspirants cannot participate in fundraising either by themselves or proxies within eight months to the election period, being December 9, 2021. The import is to curb aspirants from influencing voters by donating funds and monies for support," Chebukati explained.