Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Tuesday issued a hard-hitting statement against Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of sponsoring insults and threats against leaders and Kenyans at large.

Junet claimed that the controversial remarks made by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Emurua Dikir's Johanna Ng'eno were sponsored by the DP.

"It is dishonest and old school for Ruto to send his people to insult other leaders including the President then pretend to tell them to stop. You cannot abuse leaders to gain power including mothers. You have no business insulting Mama Ngina because insulting her is insulting all mothers in this country."

"Ruto must stop threatening Kenyans with violence or thinking that he has the monopoly of violence. He has claimed that he made Raila Odinga Prime Minister and now says he made Uhuru Kenyatta President, I don't know why he is bitter because we are waiting for him to make himself President in 2022," Junet said.

The ODM Director of Officials also accused the DP of threatening and intimidating public officials serving in his own government.

"You cannot poop on the same plate you are eating from, if he is tired of this government let him leave and start attacking from outside," the MP added.

The legislator spoke at Capitol Hill where Raila received a delegation from Kajiado County.

The former Prime Minister condemned the threat of violence and verbal insults but did not specifically mentioned the Deputy President or his allies.

The leadership from Kajiado equally condemned the DP over the comments coming from his allies.