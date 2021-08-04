Speaking during an interview on Inooro FM, Ruto said it was shameful for Tuju to refer to the Bottom Up economy as “Matako Juu”.

He said that no wonder the Jubilee party and in extension the government was in shambles.

“I felt so embarrassed when I heard the secretary-general of Jubilee made a discussion about the economy to be about buttocks. No wonder research shows that 70% of Kenyans said they think the country is heading in the wrong direction.

“How on earth can a secretary-general of a ruling party imagine that a discussion about the economy is about buttocks?” Ruto questioned.

Tuju had said during a thanksgiving ceremony in Murung’a that “bottom up” in Swahili means matako juu, triggering reactions and jokes about his speech.

This was further fuelled by Kandara MP Alice Wahome slip of the tongue where she struggled to explain who the bottom up economic model entails.

In defence of his masterplan, Ruto said that “Wakati rafiki zetu wanatulazimisha tubadilishe katiba, wanatuambia kuhusu governance models…Lakini tukiwaambia mambo ya economic models wanasema ni academic…Tunajua hawaelewi na inawasumbua…”

Ruto also criticised that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sh4 billion investment in a gun factory would have been better used in other industries.

He said that the factory would only provide employment to a few hundred people but other jua kali industries would provide employment to over 20,000 artisans.

The DP also said it was absurd that Jubilee with over 150 MPs would cling for the support of ODM whose membership in Parliament is below 100.

“Sasa hivi NASA imekufa. Jubilee imekufa. Big 4 imezama. Uchumi umekwama kwa sababu ya hii confusion tumejiingiza … Sisi kama viongozi tuliona hatuwezi endelea kuona mambo yakizorota tukaja na mambo ya ‘Bottom-Up.