Deputy President William Ruto this week received a major boost after he was appointed to serve in the Steering Committee of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Ruto will be representing Kenya in his capacity as the head of Kenya's National Steering Committee of the OGP.

The OGP is a global body with 78 member countries, brings together government leaders and civil society advocates to promote accountable, responsive and inclusive governance.

Kenya was the only African country that was given membership to the ODG's Steering committees that will also have the representatives of Italy and Canada.

"On behalf of @ogpkenya partnership, I wish to thank all member countries for electing to the Steering Committee. I thank Deputy President @WilliamsRuto for stewarding the partnership & commit to use the platform to build a more robust network of transparency champions," Ruto's legal adviser Korir Sing'oei said.

The DP's new position comes at a time when his influence in government appears to be waning with significantly reduced powers since 2018.

Ruto's previous role as the coordinator of government functions has been delegated to Interior CS Fred Matiang'i as per President Uhuru Kenyatta's Executive Order one of 2019.

The DP has also been conspicuously missing from the government's management of the Coronavirus crisis which has seen President Kenyatta personally take charge with the assistance of the respective Cabinet Secretaries.