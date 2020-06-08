Renowned lawyer and political analyst Prof Mutua has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto has crafted a new political strategy that will see him drop out of the presidential race.

Prof Mutua said he had learnt that Ruto planned to drop out in favour of Musalia Mudavadi who is likely to be ODM Leader Raila Odinga's primary opponent.

"BREAKING NEWS — I am told that DP William Ruto will likely drop out of the presidential contest and endorse Musalia Mudavadi for the top seat. The idea is to lock out Raila Odinga should he choose to run," the professor said in a tweet.

The development came after it emerged that Ruto had met with MPs allied to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula.

The DP held the secret meeting on Monday last week, just before heading to State House for the Madaraka Celebrations.

After the hour-long meeting, the MPs are said to have proceeded to the Karen home of embattled Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Ruto, Wetangula, and Musalia have in the recent months had a sour relationship with the political side that is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Despite the three having a common enemy, political analyst Herman Manyora said the chances of the three working together are complicated by the power relations between Musalia and Ruto.

"Ruto is smart and is the current DP but in terms of politics, Mudavadi is his senior. If the constitution won't be amended, then Ruto won't desire to be deputised again after 10 years under Uhuru. Musalia has also served as VP and would be unlikely to go for a running mate position," Manyora stated.