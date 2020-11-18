A survey conducted in the four wards in Msambweni constituency has shown a possible win for independent candidate and Deputy President William Ruto's pick Feisal Abdalah Bader.

The poll released by former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama showed Bader with a substantial lead in two words and close ties in the other two.

According to the poll, 74.4% of voters in Kinondo ward preferred Feisal compared to 23.3% who preferred ODM party candidate Omari Boga.

In Bongwe-Gombato ward, the ODM candidate took a 1% lead over Mr Bader with a score of 48.4% while the DP Ruto favourite had a 47.2% score.

Ramisi ward seemed to prefer Bader over Boga where they scored 79.6% and 16.2% respectively.

The two candidates tied in Ukunda Ward where Feisal scored 49.3% and Boga scored 49.9%.

Spyre Research and Consulting pollsters asked the participants: "If elections for the Msambweni parliamentary elections set for 15th December 2020 were held today, who would you vote for as your MP?"