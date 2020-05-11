Deputy President William Ruto on Monday made a public statement ahead of a much anticipated Jubilee PG meeting where it is expected that President Uhuru Kenyatta will start the process of removing the DP's allies in the Senate.

In a morning tweet, Ruto appeared to downplay the Jubilee internal politics by insisting that the country was in a major crisis ranging from the coronavirus and the locust invasion.

He did not delve into the PG meeting but asked Kenyans to remain focused on donating food and other items to persons who have been negatively impacted by the crises.

"Good people, we are in the middle of corona pandemic, destructive floods & ravaging locust invasion. Many who have lost work, income & livelihood are desperate and hungry. Let's us reach out with food and all kind of support individually where we are able and collectively as GoK," the DP tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if Ruto and his allies would attend the Jubilee PG meeting as they were quick to dispute its legality.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany, a close ally of the DP, on Sunday said that the meeting called by President Kenyatta was a meeting of buddies and not a Jubilee PG.

"The meeting taking place tomorrow is neither NEC nor Jubilee senate meeting. It's a meeting of budys (sic)," he said.

Ruto's allies in the Senate, led by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Chief Whip Senator Susan Kihika are expected to lose their position after President Kenyatta holds the Jubilee PG.

The two will be replaced by Samuel Poghisio of West Pokot, a close ally of Kanu Chairman Senator Gideon Moi; and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.