Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday morning took to Twitter where he used the social media platform to raise several issues touching on government operations.

Ruto's communication strategy, however, drew more questions than answers, as many social media users questioned why the DP had taken the rather uncharacteristic platform to communicate official government policy and decisions.

The DP's first tweet was directed at Members of Parliament in both the National Assembly and the Senate where he indicated that they were expected to pass government proposals on how to cushion vulnerable Kenyans during the Covid19 pandemic.

The timing of the tweet was not lost on keen observers as Parliament has been unable to meet due to alleged spread of corona virus cases among MPs which Ruto's allies in Parliament have dismissed as fake propaganda aimed at passing government legislation without involvement of MPs.

The Deputy President then took to Twitter to share a video of a police officer drawing his gun and harassing boda boda riders.

The attached caption indicated that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had ordered for the arrest of a police officer who drew his pistol on two bodaboda riders.

However, many social media users wondered why the DP had to communicate the IG's decision on Twitter while the police service has its own communication channels to announce and give context to such developments.

DP William Ruto's tweets that have left Kenyans with more questions than answers

"You have been reduced to posting videos of what Kenyans go through, just resign bratha," @Dunwafs stated.

"Anapost tufanye?He has the power to make this right,we do not," Sarah Kiana complained.

"What is going on here? Why is a whole Deputy President blogging? Where is Itumbi. This is Itumbi's job. Heh! Bwana DP, kweli utawezana na blogging?" Sir Mancini opined.

As the critical replies grew, the DP deleted the tweets bearing the two videos of police brutality. No explanation had been offered as at the time of publishing this story.