The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will be preferring charges against a total of 36 police officers.

In a statement from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the officers were found liable for use of excessive force following investigations.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori explained that 21 of the officers were found to have used excessive force while enforcing the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The other 15 police officers were involved in an incident in Nambale sub-county, Busia. They are co-accused alongside 6 other county officials.

"On finalizing of the investigations and upon independent review and concurrence with IPOA’s recommendations, the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that 15 Police Officers and 6 County enforcement officers attached to Nambale sub- county who were assigned police duties be charged in Court.

“The Ward Commander who led the operation will also be charged with the additional offence of negligence in the discharge of official duty," Ms Makori stated.