Haji blames DCI over delay in prosecution of Kenei's murder suspects

Speaking to the media on Monday, June 21, Haji said he is yet to see an investigation file to either approve charges or order a deeper probe.

This signals that the investigation had gone cold or hit a dead end, despite assurance from DCI George Kinoti.

Kinoti told the country that detectives had established a cover up meant to mislead the police into ruling Kenei’s death as a suicide.

“There is no doubt it was a cold murder. The motive of cold murder is very clear. It was simply to safeguard, protect, insulate and or save the source from the adverse involvement and attendance consequences using the military procurement process in the most deceitful and fraudulent manner,” he said.

Detectives led by those from the Homicide and Serious Crimes Unit, had identified nine persons of interest.

However, Head of Homicide Unit Martin Nyuguto declined to reveal details of those targeted.

The DCI had also sought help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigations in uncovering the gruesome murder.

The independent probe was supposed to not only vindicate his homicide detectives but also get those behind it.

It was later established that the DP’s bodyguard was poisoned before he was shot in the head.

Bodyguard testifies against former CS Echesa

On Monday, one of the deputy president’s bodyguards Nicholas Maiyo told the court that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was accompanied by two white men during the suspicious visit to the DP’s office.

Echesa was arrested in 2020 over a Sh39.5 fake arms deal. Maiyo said he called Ruto’s Karen office and was informed that the DP was headed to a public function in Murang’a.