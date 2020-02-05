The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has appealed against a court decision to acquit nine suspects charged with death of 48 at Solai dam.

DPP termed the decision to acquit the suspects as an abuse of the rights of the victims of the dam tragedy.

On Monday, a Naivasha Court ruled to acquitted the coffee estate’s officials and other people in a matter that lawyers said was a clear case of a travesty of justice.

Solai dam case suspects in court

Perry Mansukh Kansagara, the managing director of Patel Coffee Estates, Vinoj Jaya Kumar, the general manager, and seven others had been charged with 48 counts of manslaughter and other criminal offences.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali set all the nine free, saying prosecutors had failed to show a willingness to prosecute the matter.

Moving to appellate court

The ruling shocked many and the DPP Haji vowed to appeal the decision and further seek to establish the relationship between the magistrate and the accused people.

The victims of the tragedy flanked by officials from the DPP’s and KHRC office termed the ruling unfair.

Solai dam suspects in court

They vowed to file an application seeking a revision of the case, they would lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission over the conduct of the magistrate.

Lawyer Hagai Chimei for KHRC and the victims questioned the ruling, adding that they would also be heading to the High Court to appeal against the acquittal.