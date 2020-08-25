DPP Noordin Haji issued a statement saying he has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

In his statement on Tuesday, the DPP said that the Governor is facing embezzlement of county funds charges alongside 23 others over.

Four of Obado's children are among county staff who the DPP ordered to be arrested as they are accused of being accomplices of Obado.

Obado is said to have benefited to the tune of Ksh38.9 million through monies wired to his children from the companies in various accounts held in Australia and Scotland.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado during a past court hearing

According to the statement by Haji, Obado used proxies to unlawfully profit from a total of Ksh73 million through companies trading with the county.

The DPP says the money was used to pay their school fees, upkeep, maintenance and medical bills in Australia and Scotland.

DPP Haji said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the suspects.

According to the statement by the DPP, the EACC has been investigating how Mr Obado allegedly abused his position to steal public funds through companies registered by his relatives.

EACC said seven members of the governor’s family registered 16 companies and secured multi-million tenders from the county government.