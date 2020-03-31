Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a 13-year old who died after being shot by a police bullet.

Haji issued the directive hours after the incident which took place on Monday night while police were enforcing the 7pm to 5am curfew. The boy, identified as Yasin Muitel was hit by a bullet in the stomach while he was on the balcony of their home in Kiamaiko estate, Nairobi.

"DPP Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police to thoroughly but urgently investigate reported incident of shooting of 13 yr old boy at Kiamaiko, Mathare & forward file to his office for appropriate direction," Haji's office stated.

Minutes later, Mutyambai's office responded and directed the DCI to immediately launch an investigation into the matter.

"The @IG_NPS has directed the @DCI_Kenya to inquire into the death of a thirteen year old boy who was hit by a stray bullet last night within Huruma area".

"He has further directed the @DCI_Kenya to undertake forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers who were on duty last night within Huruma area. Our sincere condolences to the family," the IG stated.

Nairobi County Commander Phillip Ndolo had on Tuesday claimed that Muitel was accidentally hit by a ricocheting bullet when police were engaging a gang that had flouted the curfew.