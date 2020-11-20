Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has renewed the term for special public prosecutors Taib Ali Taib and James Kihara.

DPP Haji has given the two an additional 2-year-term effective January 16th 2021.

The two were part of a three-member team appointed by the DPP in January 2019 to assist with high profile litigation at the ODPP.

The third member, former DPP Philip Murgor was later dismissed from the team after he appeared as counsel for Sarah Wairimu Cohen in a murder case.

Murgor had earlier resigned from his position at the DPP's office citing that he had not been assigned any work during his time at the special office.

Corruption Cases

The two special prosecutors have been holding brief in corruption cases involving high profile individuals.

Former Mayor Taib Ali has been prosecuting the graft suit against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.