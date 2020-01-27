The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji is seeking to cancel the bail issued to Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine.

According to the DPP, Governor Kasaine breached the terms of his bail when he reshuffled cabinet.

In April last year, his bail was set at Ksh90 million by the High Court after he applied for review in the corruption case against him.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal in court

He had initially been hit with the highest ever cash bail term in the country after Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered him to pay a cash bail of Ksh100 million.

Arrest of county gov't staff

Governor Kasaine had been arrested by EACC detectives over a Ksh84-million-fuel-supply scandal involving his county government.

The arrest came after the DPP directed his arrest of governor Kasaine, his deputy Julius Leseeto, businessman Hesbon Ndathi, and 11 sitting and former ex-chief officers.

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal arriving in court

The suspects were linked to Ksh84.7-million-fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, owned by Mr Kasaine and Mr Ndathi, was given a tender to supply the county government against the law.

According to the DPP, Mr Kasaine shared the millions he received from the county coffers with Mr Ndathi, his business associate in Oryx.