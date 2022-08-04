RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DPP swings into action over viral Ruto video

Authors:

Amos Robi

The DPP said the Inspector General of Police had a week to give back a report on the investigation

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to open investigations into a manipulated video of deputy president William Ruto making incitement remarks.

The video which has been doing rounds on social media was shared by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohamed. The manipulated video depicts the deputy president inciting residents of Uasin Gishu not to tolerate people from different regions.

Haji said the clips are likely to be a cause for violence and could spread fear and panic among communities.

READ: Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

“The alleged remarks and or alleged doctored/altered video clips are capable of propagating ethnic incitement vilification of others or incitement to cause harm and incitement to feelings of contempt hatred, hostility violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity,” the DPP said.

The DPP directed that the inspector general of police conduct the investigations into the matter within a week and submit a report back to his office.

The move by the DPP comes moments after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) demanded the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Governor Hassan Joho and MP Junet Mohamed over the doctored video footage posted on their social media pages.

READ: DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina asked the commission to take action against the two citing that the two politicians were planning to provoke violence by spreading hatred, ethnical discrimination and conflict.

This video is a choreographed version intended to cause, elicit and spread hate, incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination, and disharmony. This video has also been intentionally edited with a deliberate aim and objective to cause ethnic hatred, fear, and intolerance during this peak political season,” said Maina.

