DPP swings into action over viral Ruto video

The video which has been doing rounds on social media was shared by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohamed. The manipulated video depicts the deputy president inciting residents of Uasin Gishu not to tolerate people from different regions.

Haji said the clips are likely to be a cause for violence and could spread fear and panic among communities.

“The alleged remarks and or alleged doctored/altered video clips are capable of propagating ethnic incitement vilification of others or incitement to cause harm and incitement to feelings of contempt hatred, hostility violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity,” the DPP said.

The DPP directed that the inspector general of police conduct the investigations into the matter within a week and submit a report back to his office.

The move by the DPP comes moments after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) demanded the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate Governor Hassan Joho and MP Junet Mohamed over the doctored video footage posted on their social media pages.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina asked the commission to take action against the two citing that the two politicians were planning to provoke violence by spreading hatred, ethnical discrimination and conflict.