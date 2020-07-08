The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday suffered a second loss in its bid to hold a fire arm and two cars owned by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

The High Court in Nairobi dismissed the DPP's appeal of a ruling made by a magistrate's court requiring police to return firearms and a car that were confiscated by police from his Karen residence.

Justice Luka Kimaru ruled that the DPP's appeal did not have merit in law and upheld the decision for Echesa to have his Range Rover, as well as his ceska and barreta pistols.

Echesa had filed a counter suit in March where he pleaded with the courts to return his car arguing that traveling through pubic transportation was putting him at risk of contracting Coronavirus.

The former Cabinet Secretary is facing charges of attempted fraud in the much-publicized Sh39 billion fake military tender.