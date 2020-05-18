The Nairobi anti corruption court has dealt a blow to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution after it's new ruling.

On Monday, the court ruled that the DPP will no longer be allowed to try suspects before giving them documentary and electronic evidence.

The office of the DPP has cases involving more than Ksh72.6 billion ongoing at various courts across the country.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in 2019, DPP Noordin Haji said since 2014, a total of 582 corruption and economic crime cases have been registered.

DPP Noordin Haji

Prosecuted cases

“There were 850 inquiry files received from EACC for review and direction by the DPP from January 2014 to March 2019," DPP stated.

"The DPP directed 58.2 per cent of files for the prosecution to ensure, 18.3 per cent for closure, 8.5 per cent for administrative action and 13.6 per cent for further investigations,” he added.

He pointed out that there has been a rising trajectory of conviction rates from 2.1 per cent in 2014 to 17.6 in the first three months of 2019.