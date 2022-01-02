RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Miriam Mwende

How governors posts led to misinformation

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka
Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua is on the spot after he made a misinforming post concerning the wife of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Governor sparked death rumours with a message posted on his verified social media pages on January 2, 2022.

He had posted and quickly retracted the condolence message which misinformed his followers on the alleged demise of Mama Pauline.

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua misinforms his followers on the demise of Mama Pauline
Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua misinforms his followers on the demise of Mama Pauline Pulse Live Kenya

Confirming that Mama Pauline is alive, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula stated: "I'm in a meeting with Steve Kalonzo, and Cyrus Jirongo at Steve's residence. Mama Pauline is alive, safe, and sound. This is fake news at its highest crudity. Alfred Mutua you owe the country an apology."

Dr Mutua later apologised.

Governor Kibwana's Post

In an unrelated incident, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana gave Musyoka a rare praising remark on how he has managed to support his wife through her health challenges.

"We may disagree with SKM in matters politics, but I know Mama was a real pillar in our region. Kalonzo Musyoka has done extremely well in terms of taking close care of his spouse. I respect that. We pray to God for a miracle of healing," read Prof. Kivutha's post in part.

A post shared by Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana
A post shared by Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana Pulse Live Kenya

The governor also shared a report published by Citizen Digital in which Mr Musyoka had spoken about his wife's condition.

In the article, the Wiper party leader conveyed that while his wife is still unwell, she is in a stable condition and he and their children are still believing for a full recovery.

"Mama is stable and we thank God. We continue to pray for a miracle," the former VP stated, before adding that his wife has been an instrumental part of his political undertakings.

Kalonzo stated: "She is a mobilizer, I miss that. I was sharing with you how before 2013 Governor Kiraitu Murungi came to my house and said ‘mama ametuweza; that was before I teamed up with Raila and then we lost everything in Meru."

Miriam Mwende

