Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

The Governor sparked death rumours with a message posted on his verified social media pages on January 2, 2022.

He had posted and quickly retracted the condolence message which misinformed his followers on the alleged demise of Mama Pauline.

Confirming that Mama Pauline is alive, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula stated: "I'm in a meeting with Steve Kalonzo, and Cyrus Jirongo at Steve's residence. Mama Pauline is alive, safe, and sound. This is fake news at its highest crudity. Alfred Mutua you owe the country an apology."

Dr Mutua later apologised.

Governor Kibwana's Post

In an unrelated incident, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana gave Musyoka a rare praising remark on how he has managed to support his wife through her health challenges.

"We may disagree with SKM in matters politics, but I know Mama was a real pillar in our region. Kalonzo Musyoka has done extremely well in terms of taking close care of his spouse. I respect that. We pray to God for a miracle of healing," read Prof. Kivutha's post in part.

The governor also shared a report published by Citizen Digital in which Mr Musyoka had spoken about his wife's condition.

In the article, the Wiper party leader conveyed that while his wife is still unwell, she is in a stable condition and he and their children are still believing for a full recovery.

"Mama is stable and we thank God. We continue to pray for a miracle," the former VP stated, before adding that his wife has been an instrumental part of his political undertakings.