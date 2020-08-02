Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Roselyn Akombe who recently disclosed that her murdered colleague Chris Msando was led to his slaughter by IEBC officials has exposed an email she received from her former boss, Ezra Chiloba 3 days ago.

In a statement complete with a screenshot of the email, Akombe revealed that the former IEBC CEO had warned her after she expressed interest in testifying in the mured of the commission’s former ICT boss who met his death barely a week to the 2017 general elections.

The email was direct to the point, warning her to keep off the matter.

"Do not attempt to rewrite history. Our silence is not your license," read the email.

In light of the warning, Akombe asserted that it is even more important that she testifies in a bid to get justice for Msando and let Kenyans know the truth.

Dr. Roselyn Akombe exposes Ezra Chiloba’s chilling warning over Msando's murder

"It confirms my call for an inquiry. Kenyans deserve the truth. I owe it to you," read her response.

Fiery opposition activist, Dr. Miguna Miguna backed Akombe, alleging that Chiloba is an arrogant criminal and linking him to the Chris Msando tragedy.

“Stay strong, my sister. Ezra Chiloba is an arrogant CRIMINAL who lured Chris Msando for Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and other murderers like Karanja Kibicho and @FredMatiangi; stole the 2017 elections and our money for them; and ruined lives. His time is coming, just like Kivuitu's”. Wrote Miguna.

File image of former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba (left) with former IEBCcommissioners Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina (centre) and Dr Roselyn Akombe Kwamboka

Akombe took to Twitter on Thursday, painfully recounting how Msando was led to his death and maintaining that she is ready to testify in an inquest into his murder.

“Painful that instead on this day three years ago, your own colleagues led you to the slaughterhouse. Like Judas, they sold you for thirty cents," wrote Akombe.