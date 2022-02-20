Uhuru mourns Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Machage

In his message of condolence to the family of Dr Machage, President Kenyatta described the late ambassador as a consummate diplomat and a committed public servant who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“I received the shocking news of the sudden death of my friend and our country's ambassador to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage last evening with disbelief.

"Dr Machage will be remembered for his many years of public service over the years as a medical doctor, politician, cabinet minister and diplomat who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Kenyans," the President said.

President Kenyatta further detailed the deceased diplomat's political career saying he will be remembered for his flawless and humorous parliamentary engagements.

"A gifted orator, Dr Machage will be remembered by many for his flawlessly and humorous parliamentary debates in English and Swahili languages,” the president condoled.

Dr Wilfred Machage's career as MP and diplomat

Dr Machage was appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 from where he was accredited to 12 other countries in Central and West Africa.

Dr Machage’s twin brother Sospeter Magita who was also an ambassador to Ukraine between 2005 and 2010 described his brother’s loss as a loss of a confidant.

Sospeter Machage Pulse Live Kenya

"It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant since our days in the womb of our mother," he stated.

The two brothers were close growing up attending the same schools until university when they went to different universities to both study medicine.

Dr Machage was elected to parliament in 2002 to represent the then Kuria constituency with President Mwai Kibaki appointing him Assistant Minister of roads.

He also served as Migori senator between 2013 and 2017 then later appointed to the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria in 2018.