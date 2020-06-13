On Saturday, drama was witnessed at the late Abbeny Jachiga’s home after his mother Monica Auma and widow Belinda Aluoch were forced to sit on his grave to stop mourners from exhuming his body.

Videos emerged online, showing Jachiga’s mother pleading with locals who had showed up at her sons grave with the aim of exhuming the body that was buried at 2:30am under tight security.

The mourners were protesting against Jachiga’s night burial, saying Luo traditions stipulate that only people who commit suicide are buried at night.

The late Benga musician was buried 2:30am under tight security with only his younger brother Austin Omondi allowed to witness the burial.

Rowdy mourners

On Friday, rowdy mourners stopped Jachiga’s burial on grounds that they were not given 'enough time' to mourn the celebrity adding that he deserved a decent burial.

Police were forced to shoot in the air and lob teargas canisters to disperse defiant mourners who hijacked the burial ceremony .

Abenny passed away on Thursday, June 11 at 2am while undergoing treatment at St Jairus Hospital in Kisumu where he had been admitted after developing breathing complications on June 9, 2020.

