Drama ensued at St Josephs Anglican Church in Kabete after irate college students stormed the church, forcing worshipers to flee and engaging the police in running battles.

The confrontation was sparked by a long-standing land tussle pitting the church against Kabete Technical Institute with both institutions claiming ownership.

The students burned the gate and roughed up worshipers, forcing the service to be ended as the congregation fled for safety with the police moving in to contain the situation.

It appears the disgruntled students planned their protests, opting to storm the church on a Sunday when the service was underway to pass their message as opposed to any other day of the week.

According to Rev. Wachira Maina, the land in question belongs to the church which had met National Land Commission officials and presented their papers.

However, students from the institution who spoke to the press maintained despite the land being owned by the learning institution, the church has occupied the land for years.

“What we have done now is not to intimidate anyone. We have just made an attempt to claim our property.

We have decided to take matters into our hand because the government has failed to intervene in this matter” said one of the participants in the confrontation.

Property of unknown value was destroyed during the confrontation.

