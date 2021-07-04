Drastic drop in Kenya's new Covid-19 cases as 277 test positive

The number being a drastic drop from the over 500 cases which have been reported over the last week.

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 185,868.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 64, Mombasa 31, Nandi 27, Siaya 22, Nakuru 21, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Homa Bay 10, Kericho and Kisumu with 9 cases each, Bungoma and Narok with 7 cases each, Embu 6, Kilifi and Migori with 5 cases each, Kakamega, Lamu and Kiambu with 4 cases each, Meru, Bomet and Taita Taveta with 2 cases each, Kisii, Kitui and Murang’a with one case each.

A total of 1,126 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,834 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and fifteen patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen and 31 patients are under observation.

A hundred and sixty-six patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 669 new recoveries from Covid-19, 588 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 81 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 127,625 of whom 92,289 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,336 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,675.

Vaccination

As of Sunday 1,473,869 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,017,485 while second doses are 456,384.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.76%.