DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The ambassador is accused of attempting to grab nine hectares of land

[FILE] President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (left) welcomes Ambassador John Nyakeru Kalunga of DRC at the State House on Friday, May 13, 2022. Image: PSCU
[FILE] President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (left) welcomes Ambassador John Nyakeru Kalunga of DRC at the State House on Friday, May 13, 2022. Image: PSCU

John Nyakeru Kalunga, the Democratic Republic of Congo's envoy to Kenya has been accused of stealing land belonging to St John XXIII, located west of the capital city, Kinshasa.

Kalunga who also happens to be the brother-in-law to DRC's President Félix Tshisekedi is said to have hired a group of people who attempted to grab nine hectares from the archdiocese of Kinshasa.

"We have had the title of ownership of this concession of about nine hectares since colonial times," said Father Christian Ngazin, rector of the major theological seminary of St John XXIII.

HE Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and First Lady Denise Tshisekedi (sister to Ambassador John Nyakeru Kalunga) pictured on JUNE 08, 2022 in Kinshasa, Congo, 08/06/2022 ( Photo by Philip Reynaers / Photonews via Getty Images)
HE Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and First Lady Denise Tshisekedi (sister to Ambassador John Nyakeru Kalunga) pictured on JUNE 08, 2022 in Kinshasa, Congo, 08/06/2022 ( Photo by Philip Reynaers / Photonews via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Father Ngazin who accused the ambassador of state banditry claims people showed up on July 18 and attacked security guards as well as proceeded to start construction on their piece of land.

"They came, broke down the door, attacked the security guards and started construction work. They came under the mandate of John Nyakeru. This is state banditry," he said.

Father Ngazin was joined by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, the archbishop of Kinshasa who proceeded to show journalists proof that the land was theirs.

"This land has belonged to the archdiocese of Kinshasa since colonial times," said the Cardinal. He was accompanied by the land titles registrar, mandated by the minister of land affairs.

DRC's ambassador to Kenya John Nyakeru Kalunga
DRC's ambassador to Kenya John Nyakeru Kalunga Pulse Live Kenya

However, a lawyer representing the opposing parties who identified himself as Katako Okito claims the land was subdivided in 2019.

"There are titles in the names of third parties and all of a sudden the Church considers that it belongs to it. The land registry is there, the justice system is there if the church feels (wronged) it can go to court against my clients," Okito told AFP.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

