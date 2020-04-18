Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday narrated an incident of a Coronavirus patient who travelled from Nairobi County against the travel ban imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

CS Kagwe narrated that the positive individual was the driver of a vehicle that ferried a number of people under the guise of transporting a dead body for final rites.

According to the CS, Homa Bay authorities found the travelling party to be suspicious which prompted them to investigate whether they were indeed ferrying a dead body.

"We have noted that there are some people who are not complying with the movement restrictions in and out of counties and even from neighbouring countries. The Governor of Homa Bay informed me this morning of a group of people who travelled from Nairobi in a private vehicle pretending that they were attending a funeral, fully equipped with an empty coffin to illustrate that they were mourners.

"Those people travelled all the way from Nairobi during this period when we have stopped movement from Nairobi. They managed to go from Nairobi and all the way to Homa Bay and thanks to the Governor and his team in Homa Bay they were effectively put in quarantine and today I confirm that the driver is positive. This person has managed to take the disease to Homa Bay and now that county has its first case," the CS lamented adding that some prominent persons had travelled in the said vehicle.

