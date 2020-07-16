A police officer accused to have been under the influence of alcohol rammed the vehicle he was driving on a fence.

Videos shared online by pedestrians who went to rescue him, beseeching the officer to get help.

The visibly drunk officer reportedly attached to the Kiptagich Police Station was held beck by members of the public as he tried to enter the vehicle.

Blood was also seen oozing from the officers head as some of the rescuers pleaded with him to seek medical help for the injury.

Video courtesy