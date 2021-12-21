Dubai ruler's divorce makes headlines as 'biggest' in UK history

In a ruling on Tuesday, the £500 million (Sh74.8 billion) was dubbed as the "biggest" settlement in UK legal history.

Noting a threat on Princess Haya's safety while in the United Kingdom (UK), Mr Justice Moor justified the settlement as a way to guarantee her safety.

"There is a clear and ever-present risk to these children that is almost certain to persist until they obtain their independence," he stated.

He added: "There will remain a clear and ever-present risk to [Princess Haya] for the remainder of her life, whether it be from [Sheikh Mohammed] or just from the normal terrorist and other threats."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum married Princess Haya bint al-Hussein in 2004 AFP

The Judge directed that Sheikh Mohammed pay £250 million (Sh37.4 billion) upfront to Princess Haya and provide a bank guarantee of £290 million (Sh43.4 billion) for annual payments.

The Guardian quotes Mr Justice Moor: "Most importantly in this regard, and absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from HH (his highness the sheikh) himself not from outside sources. This is compounded by the full weight of the state that he has available to him as seen by his ability to make use of the Pegasus software, which is only available to governments."