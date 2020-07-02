Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Benard Njiraini.

Njiraini was arrested on Thursday morning on allegations of failing to comply with investigation officers hence frustrating the probe.

“Today, EACC arrested Mr Benard Njiraini as a penal consequence of failing to comply with a notice issued to him pursuant to Section 27 and Section 66 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003," the statement by EACC reads in part.

Kebs Boss Benard Njiraini

"This is with a view of obtaining the said documents and preferring charges against him for his contravention,” it continued.

The anti-corruption has been probing alleged procurement irregularities and payment of bribes in Kebs.