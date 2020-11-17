The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Education CS George Magoha to record an official statement.

The summons from EACC outlined that Prof. Magoha is to appear before its officers David Mutua and Celestine Awiti to give details on an incident where he was caught on camera insulting a school administrator.

"The Commission pursuant to its constitutional and statutory mandate…is investigating allegations of unethical conduct touching on Cabinet Secretary of Education [Prof George Magoha] regarding an incident that occurred at Langas Primary School, in Eldoret Town, on or about November 6, 2020, during a tour of the school," the letter read in part.

CS Magoha has been asked to report to the EACC headquarters on Wednesday.

PSC

This is the second major action taken against the Education CS since uproar from the viral video of the incident.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) stripped the CS of some of his powers late last week.

"In view of the recent incident in the Ministry of Education relating to the role of the Authorised Officer, the Commission has in the meantime withdrawn the delegation of its powers and functions from the Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, and delegated the said powers to the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr Richard Belio Kipsang, CBS with immediate effect," the letter from PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo read in part.