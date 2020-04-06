Traders at Gikomba market are counting loses after an early morning fire razed down their properties.

Reports have indicated that the Monday morning fire affected area 42.

This fire comes barely two months after another inferno destroyed the market which has seen numerous fires over the decade.

No casualties were reported but property whose value could not immediately be established was lost.

Traders who arrived in the morning found burnt remains of the metal and wooden shacks that served as shops, stores for second hand clothes and workshops.

Lives lost in Gikomba fires

Scavengers were sifting through the smouldering rubble looking for anything that can be salvaged – nails, a pair of trousers that endured the fire and so on.

On April 10, 2019, A section of Gikomba market in Nairobi was, once again, razed by fire flames broke out at around 4am at Line 42, near the bridge.

The biggest recent fire was in June 2018 that claimed 15 lives and razed property worth millions at the Kwa Mbao section.

Property razed down by fire in Gikomba

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had promised to form a multi-agency team to investigate the cause of the fire but nothing has ever been heard of it.

Kamukunji MP Hassan Yusuf accused the government of dragging its feet in investigating the cause of frequent fire outbreaks at the market.