Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has named three areas in the country that are reporting high numbers of Covid-19 as number surge to 535 in the country.

On Tuesday at the daily briefing, CS Kagwe named Eastleigh, Kawangware and Old Town Mombasa as areas where a high number of cases have been reported.

CS Mutahi Kagwe said: "There is a community spread in three key areas: Eastleigh, Kawangware and Old Town Mombasa... we need to take serious action in those areas."

So far, out of the 535 cases, 63 are from Eastleigh, 39 from Mombasa Old Town, 24 from Kawangware.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

CS Kagwe's warning

In the last 24 hours out of the 1077 samples tested for covid-19, 45 new cases were recorded.

29 of the new cases are from Nairobi, 11 from Mombasa and 5 from Wajir.

CS Kagwe cautioned those who are social partying, people sitting together during this Ramadhan and those drinking away in hotels.

"We will escalate or de-escalate measures in accordance with the behaviours we observe. We are aware that people are abusing restaurants," the Health CS said.